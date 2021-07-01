

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) said that it sold 688,236 vehicles in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 39.7 percent from last year, reflecting strong customer demand, but constrained by low inventories resulting from the global semiconductor shortage.



The company expects continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022.



During the second-quarter, GM earned 40.6 percent of the retail market for full-size pickups, up 4.5 percentage points year over year, with more than 237,000 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras sold in the quarter.



GM said that production of HD pickups will increase by about 1,000 trucks per month beginning in mid-July as a result of production line efficiencies delivered by the team at Flint Assembly in Michigan.



Also, GM will return full-size pickup production to Oshawa Assembly in Canada at the end of 2021.



GM ended the quarter with 211,974 units in inventory, down from 334,628 at the end of the first quarter.



