

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total June sales were 32,605 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent from the prior year.



CPO sales totaled 5,947 vehicles in June, a decrease of 17 percent compared to June 2020.



Mazda Canada Inc. reported June sales of 6,816 vehicles, an increase of 3.8 percent compared to June last year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico reported June sales of 3,324 vehicles, a decrease of 19.6 percent compared to June last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAZDA MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de