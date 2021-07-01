LGT Capital Partners has chosen SimCorp to continuously develop its operations.Copenhagen - SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world's largest buy-side institutions, today announces that LGT Capital Partners, a global specialist in alternative investing, with USD 75 billion in global assets under management, has signed a large agreement with SimCorp. LGT Capital Partners has chosen SimCorp...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...