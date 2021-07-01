

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Thursday unveiled Nissan EV36Zero, a 1 billion pound 'gigafactory' in Sunderland, U.K., to build electric vehicles and battery.



The Japanese auto giant said it was launching the project along with partners Envision AESC, a battery technology company, and Sunderland City Council.



Nissan President and Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida said: 'This project comes as part of Nissan's pioneering efforts to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire lifecycle of our products. Our comprehensive approach includes not only the development and production of EVs, but also the use of on-board batteries as energy storage and their reuse for secondary purposes.



Nissan said 1,650 new jobs would be created at the hub: 900 at Nissan and 750 at Envision AESC.



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 'Nissan's announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision-AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the North East.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NISSAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de