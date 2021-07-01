

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday announced that telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) will move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft cloud. As part of the deal, Microsoft is acquiring AT&T's Network Cloud technology.



AT&T's Network Cloud platform has been running AT&T's 5G core at scale since the company launched 5G in 2018. Microsoft plans to take this Network Cloud platform, specifically the intellectual property and technical expertise to grow its telecom flagship offering, Azure for Operators.



'Bringing existing and future network workloads to Azure for Operators will enable AT&T to increase productivity and cost efficiency while focusing on the delivery of large-scale network services that meet its customers' evolving needs,' Microsoft said in a statement.



Microsoft had launched Azure for Operators initiative in September 2020. It is a platform on the foundation of a carrier-grade cloud and enhanced networking to bring the power of Microsoft's technology to the operator's edge, combining cloud, cellular, and edge computing capabilities.



'AT&T has one of the world's most powerful global backbone networks serving hundreds of millions of subscribers. Our Network Cloud team has proved that running a network in the cloud drives speed, security, cost improvements and innovation. Microsoft's decision to acquire these assets is a testament to AT&T's leadership in network virtualization, culture of innovation, and realization of a telco-grade cloud stack,' said Andre Fuetsch, executive vice president and chief technology officer, AT&T.



'The next step is making this capability accessible to operators around the world and ensuring it has the resources behind it to continue to evolve and improve. And do it securely. Microsoft's cloud expertise and global reach make them the perfect fit for this next phase.'



