

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that its second-quarter vehicle sales increased 32% year-over-year to 485,312 units, driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles.



Retail sales rose 27% for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 12% of total sales.



According to the company, the Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales.



Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.



Total sales of the Chrysler brand increased 36% to 18,900 vehicles from last year, driven by the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica.



