

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. second-quarter sales of 298,148 units, an increase of 68.1 percent from the prior year.



Total car sales for the quarter were 104,497 units, up 75.5 percent from the previous year. Total Truck sales increased 64.4 percent year-over-year to 193,651 units.



Quarterly Nissan division sales rose 73.8 percent to 280,282 units from the previous year, while Infiniti sales increased 11.0 percent year-over-year to 17,866 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NISSAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de