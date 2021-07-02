

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen of America reported that its second-quarter total sales climbed 72 percent to 120,520 vehicles from the prior year. It is best quarterly sales since 1973, the company said in a statement.



Quarterly total car sales increased 15 percent year-over-year to 32,553 units, while SUV sales surged 111 percent to 87,967 units from the prior year.



'Our growth has been led by our SUVs and their significant gains across some of the most competitive segments in the industry. The additions of the Taos and ID.4 enable us to sustain our recent gains and make us even more competitive as an SUV brand,' said Duncan Movassaghi, EVP and chief sales and marketing officer, Volkswagen of America.



