

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area producer price data for May. Producer prices are forecast to climb 9.5 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 7.6 percent increase seen in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro weakened against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.83 against the yen, 1.0956 against the franc, 0.8600 against the pound and 1.1829 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



