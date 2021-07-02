

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Technology Ventures, the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Friday announced its investment in holiday rental market intelligence company Transparent.



This makes JetBlue Technology Ventures' total investment in Transparent to $2.8 million.



'Given JetBlue's interest in offering short-term rental options to its customers and the travel industry's recent demand volatility, accurate data is imperative to making sound business decisions. Our investment in Transparent not only provides us with valuable insight in the short-term rental market, but also a partnership with one of the leading startups in the vacation rentals space,' said Ryan Chou, Investment Associate at JetBlue Technology Ventures.



Transparent sees rental industry to bring in $75 billion in gross booking value in 2021. The company's clients and partners include Amadeus, Booking.com, Four Seasons, Marriott, Hopper, the Hawaii Tourism Board, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau among others.



