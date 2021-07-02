

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC-40 benchmark opened at 6572 and moved in a cautious range between a high of 6582.79 and low of 6547.61. It is currently trading at 6558.71, up 0.08 percent from previous close and 1.92 percent lower than the 52-week high, amidst an anxious wait to a decisive payroll data from the U.S.



The extent of rebound in labor market and the U.S economy conveyed by the payroll addition reading is expected to tilt the scales in favor of or against an early return to normalization, from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance now in place.



Investors also weighed the extent of delta spread in the region as more and countries finalized plans to accommodate travelers without compromising on health standards.



STMicroelectronics gained 1.55 percent, closely followed by digital transformation company Atos with a gain of 1.19 percent and Airbus with an uptick of 1.18 percent.



BNP Paribas Act. A dropped by 0.95 percent while Societe Generale shed 0.91 percent. Luxury group Kering declined 0.62 percent.



Airbus topped the volume charts with a turnover of 49.08 million.



In economic data, producer prices for the Euro Area indicated sustained increase as the reading increased 1.3 percent month-on-month, above market expectations of 1.2 percent.



France's government budget deficit recorded EUR 118.8 billion in January-May 2021, compared to EUR 117.9 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year as revenues rose by 11.5 percent and spending increased by 11.6 percent.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.18 levels



Services and Composite PMI numbers for homeland and Euro area are due on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de