

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As cases of coronavirus infection are going up in some parts of the United States, especially where the vaccination rates are low, the country on Thursday reported 14463 new cases, taking the national total to 33,679,489.



The 7-day average of daily new cases is 12,809, which is more than 10 percent higher than the week before.



308 new deaths reported on Thursday took the total COVID death toll in the country to 605,019, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is lower than the 7-day average of 263.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,818,192 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,707 people have died due to the disease there.



Total cases crossed 3 million in Texas on Thursday.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection has dropped. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 1,822 per day, as per CDC data.



Test positivity rate has slightly increased to 2.5 percent.



A total of 29,052,087 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



328,152,304 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 181,339,416 people have received at least one dose.



155.9 million people, or 47 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



78.3 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson reported that its vaccine ensures protection against the Delta Variant, and that it also produces long-lasting immune responses.



White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that as part of the U.S. pledge to help lead the fight to end the pandemic across the globe, about 40 million doses of U.S. vaccines will have been shipped by the end of this week to countries including South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Honduras, Colombia, Pakistan, Peru, Ecuador, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.



The remaining doses will be shipped in the coming weeks as countries complete their own domestic set of operational, regulatory, and legal processes that are specific to each country, he said at a routine news conference.



'We will continue to share tens of millions more U.S. doses over the summer months as we help lead the fight to end the pandemic across the globe,' he told reporters.



The COVID casualties in India has crossed 400,000. The total number of people infected with coronavirus in the world's second worst-affected country reached 30,458,251 on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de