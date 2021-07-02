

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) on Friday agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources or CTR, to secure local and low-cost lithium for electric vehicle batteries.



Lithium is a metal crucial to GM's plans to make more affordable, higher mileage EVs as batteries are and will remain one of the largest cost drivers of EVs. Most lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is currently mined and processed outside of the U.S.



This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.



A significant amount of GM's future battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate could come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, located in Imperial, California.



With the help of GM's investment, CTR's closed-loop, direct extraction process will recover lithium from geothermal brine. Lithium is a key battery material used in the cathodes and electrolytes of GM EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.



As an anticipated part of its $35 billion global commitment to EVs and autonomous vehicles, GM will be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in CTR's Hell's Kitchen project.



As the first investor, GM will have first rights on lithium produced by the first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project, including an option for a multi-year relationship. The first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project is expected to begin yielding lithium in 2024.



