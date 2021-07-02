

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that it produced and delivered more than 200,000 vehicles in the second-quarter.



The carmaker delivered 201,250 vehicles in the second-quarter. It delivered 199,360 units of its Model 3 and Model Y, along with 1,890 units of its Model S and Model X.



The company produced 206,421 vehicles in the second-quarter.



The company noted that its delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as it only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.



