

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L), a provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, Monday said it has received a $10 million worth contract from a government defence department customer for an advanced cyber security solution.



The company will commence delivery on the contract immediately, which is expected to complete in 2023.



The contract is for an advanced cyber security solution that comprises hardware and software. It includes a cyber defence capability for large volume high speed network traffic combined with elements of virtualisation protection developed under the Group's NFV offering.



The contract was awarded after rigorous and lengthy trials of the solution by the customer. It also follows the recent receipt of a $4.1 million order for another of the company's cyber solutions, as announced on June 15.



Zvi Marom, CEO of BATM, said, 'Separately, and as previously mentioned, we are in the process of integrating our cyber solutions into our NFV product and developing a version aimed beyond the defence industry, which will expand our addressable market. As a result, and combined with the increasing traction we are receiving in our existing market, we are excited about the future for our cyber activities and expect to receive more orders in the course of the year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de