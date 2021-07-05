

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK Markit/CIPS final composite PMI data is due. According to flash estimate, the final composite output index dropped to 61.7 in June from 62.9 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the yen, it was up against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 153.56 against the yen, 1.3851 against the greenback, 0.8571 against the euro and 1.2765 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



