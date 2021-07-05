

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) announced Monday the appointment of Joanne Hannaford as Chief Technology & Operations Officer and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group, effective January 1, 2022.



Hannaford succeeds James Walker, the current Chief Operating Officer, who will continue in his role until the end of the year. As of January 1, 2022, Walker will become the deputy CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. and be based in USA for family reasons.



Hannaford, who joins from Goldman Sachs, will be based in Zürich and report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Gottstein.



Hannaford has held a number of senior roles across Goldman Sachs Engineering in London and New York, including co-head of Enterprise platforms and global head of resiliency.



She was named managing director in 2008 and partner in 2014. She served as a member of the Goldman Sachs Engineering Executive Group. Hannaford started her career at Merrill Lynch.



