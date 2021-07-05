

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which languished in negative territory till a little past mid afternoon on Monday, moved above the flat line subsequently and despite failing to find any big support, managed to end the session with a small gain.



The benchmark SMI ended up by 2.73 points or 0.02% at 11,967.57. The index touched a low of 11,900.74 around mid morning.



Credit Suisse gained about 1.3%. The bank said in an emailed statement that it has named Goldman Sachs veteran Joanna Hannaford as chief technology and operations officer, effective January 1, 2022. Hannaford replaces current operating chief James Walker, who is reportedly returning to the U.S. for family reasons.



Swiss Life Holding ended 1.3% up. UBS Group climbed 1.02%, while Swiss Re, ABB, Richemont and Swatch Group gained 0.25 to 0.52%. Roche Holding edged up marginally.



Holcim, Nestle and Novartis ended lower by 0.4 to 0.6%, while Alcon and Sika ended marginally lower.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Julius Baer ended higher by about 2.3%. Helvetia climbed 1.7%, Flughafen Zurich advanced 1.55% and AMS gained 1.3%, while Baloise Holding and Barry Callebaut both ended up by about 1%. Dufry gained 0.65%.



Schindler Holding, VAT Group, Schindler Ps and SIG Combiblock lost 1 to 1.33%, while Clariant, Temenos Group and Straumann Holding ended lower by 0.7 to 0.9%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

