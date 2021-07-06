

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) said it appointed Hayleigh Lupino as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3, 2021. Hayleigh would also be appointed to the Board as of the same date, the company stated.



Hayleigh would succeed Andrew Andrea as Chief Financial Officer who, in turn, takes over the role of Chief Executive Officer from Ralph Findlay at the end of the current financial year ending October 2, 2021.



Hayleigh is currently Marston's Director of Group Finance and has over 18 years' experience within Marston's. Hayleigh also serves on the Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company Board as a Non-executive Director and she is currently a Trustee of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, where she chairs the Finance and Business sub-committee.



Further, the company noted that it would release a trading update for the 42 weeks to July 24, 2021 on July 28, 2021.



