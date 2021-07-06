

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Guichard (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and Accenture Plc. (ACN) to accelerate its digital strategy.



The two-fold collaboration will accelerate the technological developments of Casino Group, digitally transforming the French mass-market retail brand and the retail market as a whole.



In the deal, Casino Group's B-to-C activities, such as its stores and ecommerce sites, will benefit from the deployment of innovative digital solutions.



For Casino group's new B-to-B activities, such as its retail media properties, the objective is to accelerate the development of RelevanC, its subsidiary specializing in data marketing solutions.



Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group, said, 'It will enable us to accelerate two of the group's priorities: continuously improving our customer service through technological innovations such as AI applications, and accelerating the growth and value creation of our technological activities in data and software.'



