

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) set mid-term financial targets, expecting a sales growth. The company also said the integration of recently-acquired Bombardier Transportation is on track, and confirmed synergies from the deal. Alstom shares were losing around 7 percent in the morning trading in Paris.



Ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, the company said it expects sales to grow at over 5 percent compound annual growth rate or CAGR during the period from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2025, strongly outgrowing the market. The company will expand its global market share by 5 percentage points. The results would be supported by market momentum and a 74.5 billion euros backlog.



According to the company, more than 70 percent share of the Group sales are in North America and Europe, two regions that will benefit from strong stimulus packages.



Adjusted EBIT margin would reach best in class profitability level between 8 percent and 10 percent from 2024/25 onwards.



The company said the expanded strategy AiM 2025 will focus on capturing the strong market growth opportunities.



In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 40.90 euros, down 6.60 percent.



