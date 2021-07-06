

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced Tuesday that it has reached tentative agreement for its labor contract with the United Steelworkers (USW) covering approximately 1,300 represented employees located primarily within the Advanced Alloys & Solutions segment operations for the term covering March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2025.



The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by USW members in the coming weeks. Once ratified, an orderly return to work process will begin.



The company noted that the agreement meets the objectives its consistently stated throughout these negotiations, including controlling its exposure to future healthcare cost inflation.



The company also said it remains on-track with its previously announced strategy to exit standard stainless sheet products.



