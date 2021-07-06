

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK) on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Heinrich Teufel GmbH & Co.KG.



Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Heinrich Teufel , that operates a limestone quarry with an asphalt mixing plant and a ready-mix concrete plant, as well as a recycling park and a demolition company, is expected to retain its name after acquisition.



'The acquisition of Heinrich Teufel will strengthen our footprint in southern Germany in aggregates and ready-mixed concrete. We were especially impressed by their shared commitment to advancing the circular economy. We look forward to warmly welcoming the Heinrich Teufel colleagues joining our team,' Miljan Gutovic, Region Head EMEA.



