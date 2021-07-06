

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.?(HST) said that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the 200-room Baker's Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection for about $200 million in cash.



The purchase price represents an estimated 6.2% capitalization rate.



The company expects the resort to deliver over $300 of RevPAR and $69,000 of EBITDA per key in 2021, ranking eighth on both metrics in Host's 2019 pro forma portfolio.



