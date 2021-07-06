

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) is celebrating its favorite holiday - National Cheesecake Day - by donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake sold on Friday, July 30, 2021.



The Cheesecake Factory will also introduce its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day - Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake: A delightful twist on a classic with coconut cheesecake, vanilla custard and a layer of chocolate all on a coconut macaroon crust.



In addition to the $1 per slice donation on all flavors sold on National Cheesecake Day, for every slice of Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake sold July 31, 2021 through July 29, 2022, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.



The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.5 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHEESECAKE FACTORY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de