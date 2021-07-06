

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reported 41 deaths and 5528 new coronavirus infections, one of the lowest COVID-related metrics since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.



These figures are far lower than the seven-day average of 11797 and 166, respectively.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends and holidays.



With this, the national total number of cases has increased to 33,723,157, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The total COVID death toll in the country reached 605,567.



South Carolina reported the most number of cases - 700 - and COVID-related deaths - 11 - on Monday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,822,179 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,758 people have died due to the disease there.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection has fallen to 12,650. 3625 people are admitted in intensive care units.



Test positivity rate has slightly increased to 2.8 percent.



A total of 29,111,580 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 330,604,253 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 182,412,776 people have received at least one dose.



157.3 million people, or 47.4 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



78.7 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Outside the U.S., Germany will be lifting a Covid-related travel ban on people from five coronavirus variant-hit countries of the United Kingdom, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal from Wednesday.



