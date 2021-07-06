

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy Sphera, a provider of Environmental, Social and Governance software, data, and consulting services, from Genstar Capital, valuing the company at about $1.4 billion.



Through SaaS software, proprietary data and consulting services, Sphera's work with organizations around the world to help them surface, manage, and mitigate ESG risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. The company has more than 3,000 customers in more than 100 countries.



