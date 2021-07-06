

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS said that they have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on advancing cancer care, with the goal of better targeting and matching treatments to each patient's genomic profile and cancer type.



The companies aim to develop new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics and workflow solutions to serve both the clinical and biopharma markets, GE said in a statement.



The companies will be deploying GE Healthcare's extensive medical imaging and monitoring capabilities and Edison platform-enabled data aggregation with the SOPHiA DDM cloud-based software-as-a-service analytics genomic insights platform and related solutions, which are available in more than 750 hospitals, laboratories and biopharma companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de