

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and logistics platform DoorDash have partnered to bring savings and deals to Canadians, RBC said in a statement.



Eligible RBC credit cardholders will receive up to 12 months of complimentary access to DoorDash's subscription program 'DashPass', featuring unlimited $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants across Canada, RBC said.



RBC clients with a credit card eligible for the 12 month benefit can save up to $120 in monthly subscription fees, in addition to unlocking other perks. All Avion credit cards and the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard are among those eligible for 12 months of complimentary DashPass.



RBC and DoorDash will also offer benefits to RBC small business account holders who sign up to partner with DoorDash for the first time, including a 60-day no commission trial period with DoorDash.



On July 16, DoorDash will unveil its annual Summer of DashPass, a multi-week program offering DashPass subscribers deals and discounts from their favourite local and national restaurants. Learn more on the DoorDash app in the coming weeks.



