

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) announced on Tuesday that it will invest £100 million to make a manufacturing plant in Ellesmere Port completely dedicated to manufacturing next-generation electric vehicles. The plant will become the first all-electric plant by the company. The plant is expected to start operation by 2022.



The step brings the company in line with the UK Government's plan to stop the sale of pure fuel-run engines by 2030. The company also aims at becoming completely Carbon-neutral by 2025.



Apart from Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot, and Citroen will also use the plant to produce both passenger and commercial vehicles for the local and global market. After opening in 1964, the plant has produced more than 5 million motor vehicles till now. The paradigm shift will allow the company to keep the heritage of the plant to go on.



Carlos Tavares, the CEO of the company said, 'Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100 million investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port. I particularly want to thank our highly-skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down. Equally, I want to thank our partners the Unite Union for their open mindset and strong cooperation and, of course, the UK Government for their continued support.'



The secretary of state of energy and industrial strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, lauded the approach of the company by saying, 'Stellantis' decision to double down on their commitment to this site is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for competitive, high-quality automotive production. Today's decision will not only power Ellesmere Port into a clean future but will secure thousands of jobs across the region in the supply chain.'



All the vehicles, produced in the plant are planned to have 100kW motors, powered by a 50kWH battery that will take around 30 minutes to rack up 80% charge. The motor will give the vehicle a range of about 174 miles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STELLANTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de