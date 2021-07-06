

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market settled marginally down on Tuesday, despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, bucking the largely weak trend across Europe.



The benchmark SMI,which rose to 12,025.44 a little past mid afternoon, ended the day at 11,965.22, down 2.35 points or 0.02% from Monday's close.



Credit Suisse drifted down 2.7%. UBS Group shed about 2.25%, Swiss Re and Holcim both ended nearly 2% down, while Swiss Life Holding and Swatch Group lost 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Richemont shed 1.25% and Zurich Insurance Group ended nearly 1% down.



Lonza Group climbed 1.6%. Roche Holding gained 0.9% and Partners Group advanced 0.8%, while Alcon, Sika, Swisscom, Geberit and Novartis gained 0.4 to 0.6%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, PSP Swiss Property and Tecan Group gained 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Swiss Prime Site moved up 1.85% and Logitech advanced 1.6%, while Barry Callebaut and Vifor Pharma both ended higher by about 1.3%.



Adecco ended 2.5% down. Julius Baer, Georg Fischer, Helvetia, AMS, Baloise Holding, Clariant and Kuehne & Nagel shed 1 to 1.7%.



