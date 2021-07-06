

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday as prices climbed for a fourth straight session, as yields on long-term U.S. Treasury Notes fell to multi-week lows.



The dollar's strength against its peers limited the yellow metal's rise.



The dollar index advanced to 92.66, gaining nearly 0.5%.



The yield on 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.348% today, sliding to its lowest level since June 21.



Gold futures for August ended up by $10.90 or about 0.6% at $1,794.20 an ounce, a three-week closing higher. Gold futures hit a high of $1,815.70 an ounce in the session.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.327 or about 1.2% at $26.174 an ounce, while Copper futures shed $0.0250 or 0.6% at $4.2510 per pound.



In economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector slowed more than expected in the month of June.



The ISM said its services PMI slid to 60.1 in June from 64.0 in May, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 63.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

