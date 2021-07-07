

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see June results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index score was 61.2.



South Korea will provide May numbers for current account; in April, the current account surplus was $1.91 billion.



Taiwan will release June figures for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. In May, overall inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.48 percent on year, while wholesale inflation jumped an annual 11.33 percent.



Imports are expected to surge 33.4 percent on year, slowing from 40.9 percent in May, Exports are called higher by an annual 30.3 percent after jumping 38.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.68 billion, down from $6.16 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see preliminary May results for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in April, their scores were 103.8 and 95.3, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de