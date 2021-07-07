

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) expects that its second-quarter operating profit will rise about 53.37 percent from last year, due to strong chip prices and operations resuming at a key US factory. It projects quarterly sales will increase 18.94 percent.



The South Korean tech giant projects operating profit of about 12.50 trillion Korean won in the second-quarter, compared to 8.15 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 9.38 trillion won in the first-quarter.



The company also expects second-quarter consolidated sales of about 63.00 trillion won compared to 52.97 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 65.39 trillion won in the first-quarter.



Second-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAMSUNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de