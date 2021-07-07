

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar.



The benchmark 30-share Sensex was up 4 points at 52,865, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 3 points at 15,815.



Asian Paints, UPL and Bajaj Finserv all were up over 1 percent.



InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were little changed. Domestic air passenger traffic in India rose 41 percent sequentially in June 2021, according to ICRA report.



Sobha surged 6.5 percent, HDFC gained 1.3 percent and RBL Bank added 1.6 percent after solid Q1 updates.



Tata Motors fell nearly 2 percent to extend losses from the previous session after issuing a profit warning.



Titan Company lost over 2 percent after the company announced Q1FY22 business update.



ONGC declined 2.1 percent after oil prices fell sharply overnight.



