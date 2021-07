ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said that it has received an order for 923 MW in Australia for MacIntyre wind farm from Acciona Energía.



Acciona Energía has ordered 162 Nordex N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series.



The Nordex Group said it will supply the N163 turbines in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and they will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

