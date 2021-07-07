

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) said it appointed Nikolay Kladiev, as Group Chief Financial Officer effective from the publication of the Group's Interim Results on 4 August 2021.



Current acting Group CFO Roman Palyvoda, has informed the Board of his decision to step down following a period of 13 years with the Group, in order to pursue other career opportunities. Roman would remain with the Group until September 30, 2021 to ensure an orderly handover to Nikolay.



Nikolay Kladiev joined the Group in 2005, and contributed significantly to the Group's IPO. Since 2007, Nikolay has served on the Board of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining as CFO, as well as being a member of the Group's Executive Committee. Prior to Ferrexpo, Nikolay held a number of audit positions with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.



Jim North, interim Chief Executive Officer of Ferrexpo, said, 'We are delighted to announce Nikolay's appointment today. Having served as FPM's CFO for many years, Nikolay brings a wealth of experience to the Group CFO role, as well as a deep understanding of both our operations and the Ukrainian business environment. I look forward to working closely with him as we prepare to deliver the next phase of our organic growth programme.'



