

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto said it has appointed Isabelle Deschamps to succeed Barbara Levi as Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs. Isabelle, who is currently General Counsel of AkzoNobel and a member of the Executive Committee, will join Rio Tinto on 25 October 2021.



Isabelle has more than 20 years of experience in various senior legal roles across Europe and Canada. She joined AkzoNobel in 2018 as Group General Counsel.



Before joining AkzoNobel, Isabelle spent six years at Unilever in the UK and in The Netherlands where she had accountability for legal and compliance for its European businesses and its Food & Refreshment division worldwide. Prior to that she led the legal and compliance activities for the Personal Care business whilst also managing the global Intellectual Property group and spearheading legal support to e-commerce, digital and privacy.



Isabelle joined Unilever from Nestlé, where she held various positions in Switzerland and globally.



