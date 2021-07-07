

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) said that it will increase total shareholder distributions to within the range of 20-30% of Cash Flow from Operations, starting at the second-quarter results announcement. It is due to strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macro-economic outlook.



In the second quarter, Shell expects to have further reduced its net debt. In conjunction with the increased distributions, Shell will retire its net debt milestone of $65 billion and will continue to target further strengthening of its balance sheet and AA credit metrics. 2021 cash capex will remain below $22 billion.



