

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported Wednesday that second-quarter consolidated sales climbed 48.4 percent to 17.11 trillion Korean won from 11.53 trillion won a year ago. Sequentially, sales decreased 3.9% from 17.81 trillion won in the preceding first quarter.



Consolidated operating income for the second quarter amounted to 1.11 trillion won, up 65.5 percent from last year's 672.2 billion won. On quarter-over-quarter basis, operating profit fell 37 percent from 1.77 trillion won.



The company noted that with the official closure of the LG Mobile Communications Company at the end of the month, the unit's earnings will not be reflected in this quarter's earnings report and will be treated as discontinued operating losses.



Earnings for the first quarter of 2021 will also be adjusted to reflect this change, to 17.8 trillion won in revenues and 1.8 trillion won in operating profit.



In South Korea, LG Electronics shares were trading at 165,000 won, down 2.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de