

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as yields resumed their slide and oil prices stabilized after the previous session's wild ride.



Industrial production fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, the same pace of decline as seen in April, data from Destatis revealed.



Economists had forecast output to grow 0.5 percent. On a yearly basis, industrial output growth moderated to 17.3 percent from 27.6 percent a month ago.



Traders await tonight's FOMC meeting minutes, which will offer more clarity on the Fed's monetary policy going forward.



The benchmark DAX jumped 121 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,632 after tumbling 1 percent in the previous session.



Lower bond yields supported technology shares, with Infineon Technologies rising 1.4 percent.



Software company SAP soared 3.1 percent after a double upgrade to 'buy' from Bank of America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de