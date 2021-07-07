

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Wednesday, as yields resumed their slide and oil prices stabilized after the previous session's wild ride.



Investors await the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting later today, which could reveal more hawkish ideas for interest rates.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent to 458.91 after declining half a percent on Tuesday. The German DAX climbed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.



French state-controlled power group EDF climbed 1.1 percent after upgrading its EBITDA target for 2021.



German software company SAP soared 3.5 percent after a double upgrade to 'buy' from Bank of America.



Oil major Royal Dutch Shell rose over 2 percent in London. The company said it would boost returns to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends earlier than expected.



BP Plc gained 1 percent as oil recouped some of the previous session's losses.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up 2-3 percent.



JD Wetherspoon shares fell over 1 percent. The company reported that its like-for-like sales from 17 May to 4 July, when pubs were fully open, were down 14.6 percent.



Dufry shares jumped 3.2 percent as Italy's Autogrill denied rumours of a potential tie-up with the Swiss duty-free retailer. Shares of the latter rose over 1 percent.



In economic releases, German industrial production fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in May, the same pace of decline as seen in April, data from Destatis revealed. Economists had forecast output to grow 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output growth moderated to 17.3 percent from 27.6 percent a month ago.



U.K. house prices dropped for the first time in five months in June as the government phases out stamp duty holiday, data from Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices decreased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in May.



