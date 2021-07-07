

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - India's Delhi High Court granted FMC Corp. (FMC) an interim injunction against NATCO Pharma Limited, the U.S. based agricultural sciences company said in a statement.



The interim injunction restrains Natco from manufacturing, using, distributing, advertising, exporting, offering to sell and/or selling any product which contains chlorantraniliprole, FMC's insect control active ingredient.



FMC filed the lawsuit against Natco at the Delhi High Court in October 2019 for potential patent infringement of certain Indian patents covering chlorantraniliprole.



FMC sells chlorantraniliprole in India under the trade name Rynaxapyr active, which is the primary ingredient in Coragen and Ferterra insecticides.



Coragen and Ferterra insecticides are approved for controlling pests on rice, sugarcane, vegetables, maize as well as other important crops.



