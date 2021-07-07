

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) announced Wednesday that it has been selected by Auckland Transport to design, consent and construct three stages of the Eastern Busway project in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland Transport estimates the contract value at $455 million or NZ$700 million and expects project completion by 2025.



This contract is part of the Eastern Busway Alliance, which also includes Fletcher Construction, Acciona Construction and AECOM.



Stages 2, 3 and 4 of the project will deliver approximately five kilometers of rapid-transit busway and comprise the final sections of a new seven kilometer connection between Botany and Panmure Stations.



When complete, Eastern Busway is expected to carry 30,000 passengers a day and reduce travel time between Botany and the Auckland City, cutting the daily commute for thousands of residents in the southern and eastern suburbs.



The project is expected to be a catalyst for urban regeneration, particularly around the more sizeable station developments in Pakuranga and Botany.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACOBS ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de