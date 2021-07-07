

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) said that it has supported the European union's plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030. The EU aims to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.



Twelve business leaders meet in Paris to discuss ways to further support the EU Green Deal.



As the EU Commission prepares to present its 'Fit for 55' legislative package, the European CEO Alliance has issued policy recommendations supporting a progressive and ambitious push to achieve climate neutrality.



The CEOs' proposals include sending a strong carbon pricing signal, accelerating measures to decarbonize mobility and transport, facilitating the transformation of the buildings sector and speeding up the restructuring and renewal of the energy system in all EU member states.



