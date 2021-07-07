

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021, Stellantis said in a statement.



They are available in a Crew Cab configuration with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.



The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T has a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price of $55,480 and the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T starts at $55,375. Both exclude a $1,695 destination fee.



Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.



