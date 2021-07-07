

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines is strengthening its presence at the Miami International Airport (MIA) by expanding its flights to two new international destinations and six new domestic routes from this winter. Customers will be able to purchase these new flights starting July 5 on aa.com.



American will also offer more than 130 nonstop destinations from MIA, the most of any carrier, by the end of the year.



The two new international destinations added to the schedule are Chetumal in Mexico and San Andres Island in Colombia from December. The six new domestic routes launching this winter will further connect South Florida to the broadest global network.



With these new routes, American Airlines will serve 28 destinations in Mexico, the most of any U.S. carrier, and seven destinations in Colombia.



The airline's six new domestic routes will be between MIA and Salt Lake City (SLC) as well as seasonal Saturday services to Albany (ALB), Burlington (BTV), Madison (MSN), Syracuse (SYR) and Tulsa (TUL). These will fly between November 6 and April 4.



Additionally, the current daily seasonal service to Oklahoma City (OKC) will become a year-round service. The daily seasonal service between MIA and Des Moines (DSM) and Milwaukee (MKE) will operate between November 2 and April 4. The year-round Saturday service to Fayetteville (XNA) will also begin on November 6.



Earlier this summer, American launched new, three-times-weekly service from MIA to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), as well as new domestic service to Huntsville (HSV), Little Rock (LIT), Milwaukee (MKE), Portland (PWM) and Rochester (ROC).



The carrier also launched service between MIA and Bangor (BGR) from July 3. It will also become the first and only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM) from September 7, with flights operating five times per week.



Today's additions will further solidify American Airlines' position as the largest airline at MIA, operating a total of 341 peak daily flights this winter. American has always been Miami's hometown airline.



Further, the airline has reopened its Admirals Club lounges in MIA and other domestic locations to welcome customers back to the skies. The Admirals Club membership or one-day pass can be taken using the aa.com website.



In September, American's Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining at MIA will also open for eligible customers to wine, dine and retreat during their journey.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de