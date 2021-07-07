

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post AG reported that its second-quarter preliminary group EBIT was 2.075 billion euros, up from 912 million euros in the prior year.



The company raised its fiscal year 2021 group EBIT outlook to more than 7.0 billion euros from the prior outlook of more than 6.7 billion euros. It already reflects Wednesday's board decision to pay a further one-time corona bonus of 300 euros,-- to each of the about 550,000 employees in appreciation for the tireless efforts under the pandemic situation.



The payment will be booked in third-quarter 2021 with an impact of around 200 million euros and - like last year - will be split into around 50 million euros for Post & Parcel Germany and around 150 million euros for the DHL divisions.



Midterm guidance for group EBIT 2023 is now expected to be more than 7.4 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of more than 7.0 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE POST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de