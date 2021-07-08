

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) continued its rally on Wednesday and closed at a record high driven largely by investors' high expectations going forward.



Apple closed Wednesday's regular trading at $144.57, up $2.55 or 1.80%, beating its January 26 record close of $143.16. Meanwhile, in the after-hours trade, the stock gained four cents more and is currently trading at $144.62. Meanwhile, the share price needs to cross $145.09 to beat Apple's intra-day record set on January 25.



Apple's stock witnessed growth for the seventh consecutive trading day, making it their longest streak in about three months. Shares are up nearly 9% for the year-to-date period.



Apple is expected to report its earnings later this month. The company's growth continues to be buoyed mainly by its blockbuster product iPhone. Although iPhone sales have slowed down in recent quarters, the next-gen iPhone is expected to push sales going forward. The company has also recently posted large growth in its services business.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.00 per share on revenues of $72.93 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



