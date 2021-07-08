

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a number of reports on Thursday, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May numbers for current account and June figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,820.4 billion yen, up from 1,321.8 billion yen in April. Overall bank lending was up 2.9 percent on year in May, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 38.1 and the outlook was at 47.6.



Thailand will see June figures for its consumer confidence index; in May, the index score was 44.7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

